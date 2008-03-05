$US 25,000 ITC One Finally Gets Blu-ray Player

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Stand aside PlayStation 3, the ITC One media centre (including an Xbox 360, Wii, HD PVR, etc) is now adding a Blu-ray player to the mix. After snubbing the obviously missing PS3 because it's not "user friendly," creators at SE2 Labs have decided to compromise on the topic. So while not offering consumers Sony's gaming platform in their uberconsole, they will support Sony's hi def optical format.

I think that I speak for everyone here when I say, I was really on the fence about purchasing an ITC One. But now that it's packing a Blu-ray player, it's a no-brainer purchase.

$US 25,000 uber-box gets Blu-ray [Crave]

