2K Sports Opening Day MLB Weekend

2K Sports is kicking off the Major League Baseball season right, with an opening day weekend celebration via Xbox Live April 4th through the 6th. Every hour during the three-day celebration, players who register and play Major League Baseball 2K8 will have a chance to win special prize packages, including T-shirts, Microsoft Points, and other prizes that might actually be worth it. Players will also be able to square off against the game's developers on Friday night, from Senior Producer Robert to Production Assistant Joe. 2K Sports have been gracious enough to provide their gamertags along with the press release, so I'm sure your friend request will be handled in a timely manner. Those interested can register tomorrow at www.xbox.com/openingday, or by downloading the free "Major League Baseball 2K8 Play & Win Registration" via Xbox Live.

2K Sports Announces Major League Baseball® 2K8 Opening Day Xbox LIVE® Weekend

Fans compete against the game's developers to win exclusive prizes April 4-6

March 25, 2008 - 2K Sports announced today a special Opening Day Xbox LIVE® Weekend for Major League Baseball 2K8. Beginning April 4, 2008, fans of all ages will be able to participate in a number of exciting activities online including a 72-hour Play & Win Sweepstakes. Every hour, gamers who register and play can win special prize packages such as exclusive 2K Sports t-shirts, hats, Microsoft points, and other prizes.

Before fans step up to the plate, they will have the opportunity to practice their swings with a free game demo of Major League Baseball 2K8 available for download through Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft. The free game demo will allow players to practice their skills at Boston's legendary Fenway Park by playing three full innings as either the Colorado Rockies or Boston Red Sox.

To kick off Major League Baseball 2K8 Opening Day Xbox LIVE Weekend, fans will have the unique opportunity to compete online against the developers of Major League Baseball® 2K8 on Friday, April 4 from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. EDT. Be on the lookout for the following development team Gamertags:

Gamertag

Name

MLB2K8Robert

Robert, Senior Producer

MLB2K8Jon

Jon, Associate Producer

MLB2K8Dan

Dan, Designer

MLB2K8Joe

Joe, Production Assistant

More details on registering for Major League Baseball® 2K8 Opening Day Xbox LIVE Weekend, and information regarding terms, conditions, and official rules will be available on March 26, 2008 through the official event page: www.xbox.com/openingday. Open registration will begin when the site goes live and will end at 11:59pm (EDT) on April 6, 2008. Xbox LIVE Gold members can also register for the weekend by downloading the free "Major League Baseball 2K8 Play & Win Registration" gamer picture from the Xbox LIVE Marketplace.

As the most fun and exciting baseball experience on the market, Major League Baseball 2K8 revolutionizes player control in the latest installment of the popular franchise with brand-new pitching, fielding and baserunning, as well as a completely overhauled batting interface. To bring fans closer to the action than ever before, Major League Baseball 2K8 also features authentic Major League and Minor League™ stadiums that have been redesigned for accuracy, complete with the details and specific architecture of each ballpark and city. Other in-game features include a wholly unique trading card system to reward special achievements, robust Minor League system including 90 playable teams, all-new Signature Style™ animations complete with home run celebrations and unique player walk-ups, and much more.

