35% Mario Wii & DS Games At Target

Anthony from the Economical Gamer dropped us a quick note saying that Target is having a 15% off sale starting from tomorrow and going until Sunday (excludes Friday).

This deal applies to games and gaming hardware.

The bigger news is that Mario Wii and DS games will be 35% off at retailer chain until March 26. Anthony says this includes "the good ones" so if you haven't bought Super Mario Galaxy yet, now's the perfect time.

[Thanks to CheapOzGamer for the Wii/DS clarification]