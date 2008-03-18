35% Mario Wii & DS Games At Target

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

target_logo.jpgAnthony from the Economical Gamer dropped us a quick note saying that Target is having a 15% off sale starting from tomorrow and going until Sunday (excludes Friday).

This deal applies to games and gaming hardware.

The bigger news is that Mario Wii and DS games will be 35% off at retailer chain until March 26. Anthony says this includes "the good ones" so if you haven't bought Super Mario Galaxy yet, now's the perfect time.

[Thanks to CheapOzGamer for the Wii/DS clarification]

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    It's pretty sad when a 35% off sale still makes it 48 cents more expensive than to import it at full price.

    Unfortuntaly Wii has region protection to stop this - but hey, once you've bought 2 games, the Freeloader pays for itself.

    Disclaimer: I do not work for, or have any association with any game importing site, or the people that make Freeloader or anything else like that. I just honestly hate that Australians have to put up with this crap, and I'm not going to anymore.

    0

