360 Supreme Commander Pushed Back

Patience, 360 fans, is a virtue, one any of you waiting for the console version of Supreme Commander would do well to polish up on. Aspyr, who are publishing the game, have announced that the title's slipped to sometime later this year, with only a "spring or early summer" timeframe hinted at.
