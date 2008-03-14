360 To Get 1000th Game By Summer

Seems like only yesterday that I'd walk into an EB Games, stroll over to the 360 section and see...The Outfit, 99 Nights and a couple of pre-owned copies of Kameo. Not anymore. These days it's pretty much a grown-up console! According to Microsoft Europe's Chris Lewis, the 1000th 360 game will be released this summer, a figure that includes both boxed and downloadable titles. Keep on truckin, MS!

Xbox games library to hit 1,000 this summer [MCV]