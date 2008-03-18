4000dpi Razer Lachesis Mouse Reviewed (Verdict: Great)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When the term "dots per inch" was first coined by printers, I wonder if anyone predicted laser-fed device feeding a computer 4000dpi information in real time. Because the new Razer Lachesis does just that. With twice the precision of the heralded Logitech G5 along with plenty of programmable buttons and the ability to load custom control profiles by game, a recent review of the Lachesis by Techware Labs calls the mouse an "awesome product" good for lefties and righties alike. Our only tip is if the mouse doesn't work out for you, tell no one that you dropped $US 65+ on it. Hit the link for the full review.

Razer Lachesis 4000dpi Gaming Mouse [Techware Labs]

