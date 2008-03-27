The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

50 Cent Sequel To Feature Bloody Sand

Yep, Fifty and the G Unit are back. The follow up to 50 Cent: Bulletproof, the educational shoot 'em up in which the rapper took on a criminal organisation out to get him, is known as 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand. According to the MTV reveal on the Vivendi-published, Swordfish Studios-developed title, the details of whom 50 and his G's will be shooting at are still super secret. We know 50's going somewhere sandy, bringing AI and player controlled buddies with him and that Formula 50 Vitamin Water and bottles of bub will most likely be consumed.

MTV has eight exclusive screens of Mr. Cent's sandy adventure, currently planned for the Fall, which actually look quite nice. There's no shortage of details on the game, said to be a "Three Kings' meets 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels'" crime story, which you'll find linked below.

50 Cent Video Game Exclusive: 'Blood On The Sand' Details, First Images Revealed [MTV]

  • KorwinAU Guest

    Question: Who cares, I mean are we caring about this?

    The world needs to pay less attention to celebrity cash in games, not more. Make it go away.

