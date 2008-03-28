50 Cent Wasn't a "Crazy Video-Game Head"

Since 50 Cent has lent his name and likeness to video games, you'd think he was a gamer. Not so! Says the rapper:

I wasn't a crazy video-game head. But my son is crazy about them, so he sits and plays them all day. I'll play with him ... he beats me at those games. He likes to bring me around so he can beat me.

50 Cent: Not a crazy video-game head, his son's gaming bitch.

