The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

60GB Xbox 360 Coming Soon?

Please proceed no further unless you acknowledge that what you're about to read is a rumour. Good? Alright. Trusted Reviews, a site known more for technology write-ups than gaming news, is reporting that they have absolute certainty Microsoft will be replacing the 20GB Xbox 360 with a 60GB version. They are urging readers to not purchase a new 20GB model, but wait for the unspecified, near future when the new SKU will hit shelves. Our thoughts?

From a logic standpoint, given that larger hard drives aren't that expensive and 20GB is a bit light for all of Microsoft's multimedia offerings, a 60GB SKU could be more appealing to consumers while recouping value for Microsoft in downloads like Xbox Originals, movies and general DLC.

Also of note, 60GB is exactly half of the Elite's 120GB hard drive. That makes for a pretty sweet marketing tier if I've ever seen one.

But for now, it's just a rumour.

EXCLUSIVE: 60GB Xbox WILL Replace 20GB Model [trustedreviews]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles