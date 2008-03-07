A 3D Games Engine Built In Excel? Watch Out, Unreal Engine

Peter Rokas new feature on Gamasutra is proof that Microsoft Office spreadsheet app Excel has some solid calculation chops, enough to generate rudimentary 3D objects that could make gaming applications. Sure, you may know about Excel's hidden flight sim, but Rokas shows that the Office staple could be a respectable engine for user created games. The above clip shows off the Excel-native Cell Graphics capabilities, with a second clip in his feature looking a bit more impressive. Very cool stuff and worth the read.

Microsoft Excel: Revolutionary 3D Game Engine? [Gamasutra]