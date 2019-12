We've seen scans, but they were small. And the colours looked a bit off, didn't look very "steely". Here, then, are some proper shots of the "Steel" edition of the PS3, which will be available as part of the Japanese Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle. Looks...well, like gun-metal, really. Highly appropriate. Console's above, with a pic of the "Steel" DualShock 3 after the jump.