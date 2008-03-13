A Better Look At SFIV's New Mexican Wrestler

We got a blurry, scanned glimpse of new Street Fighter IV character El Fuerte last night. Tonight, here's a better one, along with some info, courtesy of Capcom. Shockingly, he'll be fighting Lucha Libre-style, and when not fighting, "divides his professional life between Lucha Libre wrestling and gourmet cooking". So wait, he's a Mexican wrestler, fights and cooks? Ladies, this one's a keeper.

Now... Fight a New Rival! [Capcom]