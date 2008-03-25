A Better Look At Soul Calibur IV's Scheherezade

Our first look at the latest soul to join Namco Bandai's weapons-based fighter was far from ideal. Magazine scans suck, but digicam pics of mags are even worse. Thankfully, Impress Game Watch has new photos of Soul Calibur IV's elfin rapier expert, Scheherezade, giving us a better in-game look at the newcomer. I'd say she looks a bit out of place—not to mention Zelda-esque—but she's not the only character sporting pointy ears this go round.

