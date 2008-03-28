A DIY Sega Arcade Cabinet To Die For

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

VFDS poster L_A_Akira recently got home from Japan, where he was smitten by Sega's latest Lindberg arcade cabinets. Guy - naturally - wanted one of his own. Deciding wisely that trying to import one was a bit silly, he instead took the road more awesome and built himself one, which will house his 360, PS3, PC and even a car amp. Above, the initial concept art. The finished product - after the clicky clicky - may surprise/delight you.

Can a fake arcade cabinet qualify as dreamy? I'd say "yes".
Lindberg Style Arcade Cabinet [VFDC, thanks Brian!]

