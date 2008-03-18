A Donkey Kong Jesus Fit For Christina Aguilera Spawn

This isn't just some regular old Donkey-Kong-as-Jesus painting. Oh, no. It's much more. Dubbed "The Last Supper" and painted by artist Misha, the piece was originally shown at the 2006 I Am 8-Bit show. Hang on, like I said, there's more! The painting is apparently now hanging in Christina Aguilera's baby nursery. If that wasn't enough (it's not), Kotaku's Associate Editor Flynn De Marco has a Misha original tattooed on his bodice. There, all done!

Amazingly Coincidental Donkey Kong [Gay Gamer]