Hello, one and all. It has been a wild ride working here on Kotaku as Weekend Editor for the last year and a half, but that ride has finally come to an end. A year and a half of working seven days a week with basically no time to call my own has finally taken its toll on me. But fear not, I'm not leaving completely. I will be stepping into a new role as Kotaku's San Francisco correspondent, contributing to the front page on weekdays and continuing the work I started with Arcade Flyer Art Saturday. As for weekends, Maggie will still be here to take care of you and I'm sure whoever steps in to replace me will do a bang up job. So, a big thanks to all of you who have followed me over my time here and I look forward to seeing you during the week. And now I am going to go enjoy a true weekend off. I'm going to read and get in some much needed gaming time. Hell, I might even take a nap. Sayanora, schweethearts!
A Farewell To Weekends
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink