A Great and Most Pointless GBA Accessory

Reader Brian, inspired by the pointlessness of these cardboard PSP arcade cabinet stands, wanted to share a similar project he'd worked on many years ago. His stab at completely unnecessary miniature arcade cabinets is definitely of questionable value—and usability, since the shoulder buttons are inaccessible—but of much higher quality and far, far cooler.

Built of foam core, plastic and decals, the mini-cab prototype featured back door access for Game Boy Advance SP placement, making for a hunched over arcade authentic experience. It even had a working light up marquee! He also shared with us a cocktail table prototype, which is after the jump.

Merely a digital prototype, sadly, but clever and adorable just the same. Thanks for the tip, Brian!

