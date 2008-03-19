A Great and Most Pointless PSP Accessory

Okay, yes, it's nothing but coloured cardboard and it's $US 12 dollars for the set, but still. It's a mini arcade for the PSP. We're not sure this is even necessary (it's not), but we admire the delightfully meaningless gumption.
Cardboard Mini Arcade [Perpetual Kid via ALBOTAS]
If being a completely useless cardboard wrapper wasn't bad enough, how about the names?? 'Cosmic intruder' and 'Dirt track rally' (think about it).