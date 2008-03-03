The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A Look at Valve's Left 4 Dead

Gametrailers TV takes a look at Valve's new zombie shooter "Left4Dead". They promise a unique premise with AI that can take on any role in the game including any of the four survivors. It also features more than just your garden variety zombies including a Witch that's a bit creepy.

Also in this clip is a brief overview of some publicity stunts that have been used for past game releases. This includes a party bus purportedly roaming the country promoting "the first presidential election for the animal kingdom."

Um, okay.

Gametrailers TV with Geoff Keighley

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Left4Dead? I dunno, that has the word 'dead' in it, and zombies, the makers of Dawn of the Dead might sue them.

    0

