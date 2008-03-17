The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A Look Back at the Games of Star Wars

Gametrailers just put up their first episode in a ten-part look at the history of Star Wars video games. While it take awhile to get going, once they do start talking about the games, it gets pretty interesting looking at such classics as the Atari 2600 retro pack Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Arcade in its vector graphics goodness and Star Wars Jedi Arena on the 2600.

