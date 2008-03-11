A Motorised TV Stand Just for the Nintendo Wii

Sometimes you'd like to sit on your arse and play Wii games, sure. But sometimes, you'd like to get off your duff and move around. Too bad your TV can't move around, too. Wait. It can. Thanko, Japanese seller of bizarro electronics, has a television stand that can be raised or lowered for Wii gaming. (Yes, apparently this aimed at Wii owners!) The motorised stand can hold up to 110 pounds and flat screens up to 60 inches. This stand will you back almost $US 700. But can you really put a price on stupidity? Yes, apparently you can.

