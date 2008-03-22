A Week In Comments (Fahey's Mum Edition)

Where I Get My Lazy From

Comment by: bgordon

Nominated by: Pretty much everyone

Well Mike, you little ingrate. Who brought you into the world, fed you, sent you to school (when I could find you)and paid for your ROTC Candy when you ate it all and didn't have the money to pay for it yourself? Who plugged in the hole you drilled between the bedroom and the bathroom so you could spy on the cute babysitter while she was in the shower? Who just smiled with tears in her eyes when the one class you passed was the "wrong bowling course" and you didn't get credit for it. Who spent half her time rescuing your cat from you and clearing all the moldy hot dogs out of your underwear drawer? Who went to all the trouble of hiding all your Christmas Presents under your own bed because she wanted you to be surprised on Christmas and knew the on place you would never look was under that bed? Does this sound like lazy to you?

You, my dear, perfected the "Art of Laziness" all by your own little self. It was cultivated, not inherited. I find it endearing, especially now that you are not living with me anymore.

Yesterday I left your apartment with a tear in my eye, heart softened by your attention. I walked on air grateful to be able to, for once, share things you like to do. It made me feel special, Mike. Sort of like the time you gave me a half eaten bag of M$M's for Mothers' Day.

By the way...if you had put the right picture up I would have looked a lot slimmer and much younger and also been holding the control the right way.

Ahhhhh that felt good. Now that I can log in be sure that I will return. Have to go and find your baby book. Lots of material there. Love, Mum