Acer's "Games Machine" Explained

Here's the deal with regards to Acer's supposed "games machine": they weren't talking about a "games machine" at all. Company VP James T Wong was just misinterpreted! A compay red has since said:

That was a major misunderstanding as JT was wrongly interpreted. Acer is not going to release any game console but the idea is to develop a high-end PC targeted at the serious gamer.

Nothing further to see here, move along, move along.
Acer not making console: "James Wong was wrongly interpreted" [VG247]

