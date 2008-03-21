Acer's "Games Machine" Explained

Here's the deal with regards to Acer's supposed "games machine": they weren't talking about a "games machine" at all. Company VP James T Wong was just misinterpreted! A compay red has since said:
That was a major misunderstanding as JT was wrongly interpreted. Acer is not going to release any game console but the idea is to develop a high-end PC targeted at the serious gamer.
Nothing further to see here, move along, move along.
Acer not making console: "James Wong was wrongly interpreted" [VG247]
