Achievements: Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2

We received a tip that the list of achievements for the new Rainbow Six game have made it into the wild. My favorite after a quick perusal of the list is "Haute Couture," given for creating your own custom camouflage.
I'm ashamed to admit that the game that I've come closest to getting all achievements is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix followed closely by Shrek the Third. Sad but true.
