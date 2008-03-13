Activision has snapped up the rights to Dreamworks' next big animated film, Kung Fu Panda, which concerns a crack martial arts team that encounters all kinds of wackiness when the fat, goofy guy shows up. It stars Jack Black as the voice of the titular Panda, possibly because Chris Farley is dead. Activision is giving the movie the full console treatment, with Luxoflux working on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions, Xpec handling the Wii and PS2, Beenox taking on the PC game, and good old Vicarious Visions handling DS duties. You'll get to play 7 different characters, each with upgradeable abilities, across 13 levels, along with co-op and versus multiplayer. Kids will eat this one up...after all, it features "Bodacious Humor". That's like, five times better than your average, run-of-the-mill humour.
Activision Rides Kung Fu Panda
