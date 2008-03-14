The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Adventures at Capcom's Digital Day 08

Monday marked the first in a series of Digital Days hosted for the press by Capcom. This is slightly different from their regular Gamer's Day as it mainly focused on games that will be available for download through XBLA and the Playstation Network. Only three of the eight games shown (Lost Planet: Colonies, We Love Golf and MegaMan Starforce 2) were actual software titles and we were told at the beginning that there would be no Street Fighter IV or Resident Evil 5 talk. However, his promise was broken moments later by the appearance of the image of a large Luchador which we were told we would be hearing about later in the week.

The remaining five titles (Bionic Commando Rearmed, Plunder, 1942: Joint Strike, Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3, Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix) were then revealed and after a little more talk we were all dispersed to check out the games for ourselves. So, armed with my trusty pad and pen, I dove in and explored all Digital Day had to offer. I did my best to get it all down in the few hours I had there and given the amount of things there were to write about, this article will likely already be on page two by the time you read it. So go on ahead and scroll up for all the details.

