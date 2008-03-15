Agetec Makes DS Owners LOL

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Are you ready to LOL? Agetec is bringing a new game to the Nintendo DS this May that is exclusively local mutiplayer! LOLing yet? Yes, the name of the game is LOL, and here's how it plays. One of the players in the room writes up a crazy challenge on their DS, sets a time limit, and then the other players in the room use words and pictures to answer the challenge, with the whole group voting on the winner who then goes on to the next challenge. It sounds like it could be a ton of fun...granted you have a bunch of friends who each own a DS and regularly get together all at once. Sounds like it could be fun to play at parties, but then again you could just do the same thing with scraps of paper and a timer and you wouldn't have to spend money on anything other than pens. I just cannot see a local multiplayer exclusive working over here. Remember Ping Pals? Yeah. Me neither.

AGETEC TO MAKE NINTENDO DS OWNERS LOL

The Craziest Handheld Game Ever is Coming This May

SUNNYVALE, CA - March 14, 2008 - Agetec, Inc today announced that it will be releasing LOL for Nintendo DS™ this May. A unique, free-form gaming experience, LOL's motto says it best: "If the game is boring, then you are boring."

"We decided not to include a single player mode in the game because that would defeat the purpose. This game was created to be a social game that allows you interact on and off Nintendo DS with your friends," said Mark Johnson, the producer. "LOL concentrates on the comedic joy of using the imagination of everyone in the room."

"LOL is a game with endless possibilities that can be played for hours and hours of nonstop entertainment," said Hiro Fukuoka, producer at Agetec. "As long as you are a fun-loving person with a little bit of an imagination, there should be no reason you find LOL to be anything less than a great time with your friends. It maximizes your creative abilities and puts a fun twist to it."

LOL is played by one of the players making a challenge in writing to the others. The crazier the challenge, the more fun everyone will have. The person who delivered the challenge chooses an appropriate time limit, and everyone has to answer the challenge on their touch screen however they see fit - with words, pictures, or whatever comes to mind. The host reveals the answers, and everyone votes on a winner who will then decide on the challenge for the next round. Always different and a blast to play every time, LOL will, as its name implies, make everyone laugh out loud.

