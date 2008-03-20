Alienware's Baddest Gaming PC Gets An Overhaul

Alienware have announced that their mothership desktop platform - the Area 51 - is in line for an update. So what's new? An Nvidia nForce 790i Ultra SLI-based motherboard, they say. And one of those Nvidia 9800 GX2 graphics cards we posted about yesterday to go with it. Sadly the changes end there, so anyone in the market for an expensive, tailor-made gaming PC with good performance and good looks will have to continue looking elsewhere. Presser follows if your fancy is tickled.

19th March 2008 - Alienware's flagship system, the Area-51 7500, has received a full overhaul and has re-launched as the Area-51® desktop. Alienware, the leading manufacturer of high-performance desktop, notebook and entertainment systems, stands for excellence and advancement in the PC gaming and home computer markets, and the Area-51 continues to leads the market in desktop innovation. Now featuring the NVIDIA® nForce® 790i Ultra SLI®-based motherboard as well as an NVIDIA GeForce® 9800 GX2 dual GPU single graphics card, the Area-51 supports the most robust gaming platform in the industry

"The Area-51 is every gamer's dream system," said Brian Joyce, Senior Vice President at Alienware, "With support for PCI-Express 2.0, DDR3 memory, a completely open and higher BIOS overclocking than its predecessor and now the industry's most advanced graphics solution, the Area-51 sets the pace for desktop performance. Everyone else is just trying to keep up."

The nForce 790i Ultra SLI is the motherboard that gamers and enthusiasts have been waiting for. It is the only nForce platform to support DDR3 memory up to 2GHz for record-breaking memory speeds. Compatible with 1600MHz FSB Intel® CPUs, it also provides the Area-51 with the impressive next-generation Intel 45 nanometer CPU capabilities. Best of all, the nForce 790i Ultra SLI allows for NVIDIA 2-way, 3-way and Quad SLI technology for unmatched visual computing.

One of the most exciting editions to the revamped Alienware Area-51 is the inclusion of the NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GX2 graphics card. Housing dual GeForce 9800 GPUs, the 9800 GX2 delivers SLI power on a single card. Up to 50 percent faster than the NVIDIA GeForce 8800 Ultra, the GeForce 9800 GX2 is the fastest consumer graphics solution on the planet. Teamed with the nForce 790i Ultra SLI motherboard, the 9800 GX2 delivers the most lifelike high definition PC gaming, the highest possible frame rates, and ultra-smooth Blu-ray Disc® playback.

"We're excited about the introduction of the next-generation Alienware Area-51, which incorporates the upper echelon of PC components to deliver the ultimate visual computing experience," said Ujesh Desai, general manager of the consumer GPU business group at NVIDIA. "The sheer genius of the GeForce 9800 GX2, which sets new performance records for consumer PC graphics, paired with the extremely overclockable nForce 790i Ultra SLI motherboard, delivers an unbelievable and unbeatable platform for enthusiasts and gamers alike."

"Alienware users expect top-tier graphics," said Joyce. "By blending the NVIDIA GeForce 9800 GX2 and nForce 790i Ultra SLI motherboard technology with Alienware's unique and superior architecture, we can continue to deliver the best each and every time."

For more information on the Alienware Area-51 desktop, please visit: www.alienware.co.uk/790i