Alleged PS3 Thief's Family Receives Millions in Settlement

We told you about this story a while back. Shortly after the PlayStation 3 was released, 18-year-old Peyton Strickland, along with a friend, allegedly beat up a UNC college student and stole two PS3s. When seven SWAT team members were storming Strickland's front porch, one member misheard the sound of a battering ram as a gunshot and fired his automatic submachine gun through the door. Strickland and his dog were killed.

Twice, the courts would not indict the policeman, Long, who had fired the gun. When the family threatened a civil suit against the police department's county, the county's insurance company opted to settle for $US 2.45 million. The country paid a deductible of $US 25,000. With the money, a charity has been set up in Strickland's name for need-based students attending school in the area.

Stricklands settle after death of son [NewsObserver via NextGeneration]

  • ApplesauceMcGee Guest

    Wow... the media sure loves a martyr. How about using the charity money to buy two playstation 3 consoles for the poor student that was mugged by Peyton Strickland. No seems to care about the fact that he was an 'alleged' criminal. The only sad part of this story (apart from the way the media is spinning it in his favour) is that a dog was killed.
    I am sorry if this comes across as mean... just my point of view.

  • James Guest

    The kid got what he deserved, little git.

    As they say, what goes around, comes around...

  • blinded Guest

    poor dog

  • Dan Guest

    Good, if he wouldn't have stolen the PS3's he wouldn't be dead. I don't feel sorry for him at all. I'm more upset that his family was able to get money for anything more than replacing the dog.

  • J Guest

    ApplesauceMcGee So what you're saying is that you don't care if someone gets kill as long as they are label criminal before a trial. You are a moron! I do understand that he did something wrong but who are you to judge. Are you Christ is the flesh? Grow up.

  • Jessie M Guest

    SWAT seems aggressive for a simple thief. Larceny suspects are barley searched for where I'm from, I think maybe 2 cops would have been sufficient. He was violent though... I would still think SWAT is over aggression unless the suspect had been armed or considered armed.

    Although, he still deserved it. I'm for capital punishment, if you decide to steal something from someone AND subject them to physical violence in the process you should probably die. This was an accident but if everything happens for a reason... them two PS3's were the reason. Just my opinion.

    I agree, the dog is the saddest part of the story.

  • asdf Guest

    That stupid kid deserved it, he stole. I would have shot him in the head my self.

  • Bridger Guest

    "ApplesauceMcGee So what you're saying is that you don't care if someone gets kill as long as they are label criminal before a trial."

    I don't know about Applesauce, but I feel about as sorry for this kid as I would for someone who assulted a driver, stole their car, and then got shot and killed in the car. (yes, 2 ps3's totalled over $1000 at the time of the theft). The kid committed not petty theft, but grand theft.

    To answer the question, no, I do not feel sorry for the treament of criminals that assult other people and steel thousands of dollars of property from others.

