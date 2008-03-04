Alleged PS3 Thief's Family Receives Millions in Settlement

We told you about this story a while back. Shortly after the PlayStation 3 was released, 18-year-old Peyton Strickland, along with a friend, allegedly beat up a UNC college student and stole two PS3s. When seven SWAT team members were storming Strickland's front porch, one member misheard the sound of a battering ram as a gunshot and fired his automatic submachine gun through the door. Strickland and his dog were killed.
Twice, the courts would not indict the policeman, Long, who had fired the gun. When the family threatened a civil suit against the police department's county, the county's insurance company opted to settle for $US 2.45 million. The country paid a deductible of $US 25,000. With the money, a charity has been set up in Strickland's name for need-based students attending school in the area.
