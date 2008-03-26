American Men Need To...Ooo, Gran Turismo!

Dave Gibson at the American Chronicle has posted an article today titled "It Is Time For American Men To Grow Up", which calls out lazy, irresponsible, video game-playing American men for causing the downfall of our society.

Divorce and illegitimate births have reached epidemic proportions. A society whose grown men seem to be more interested in the latest video game, rather than the survival of their nation or even of their own family—is doomed to failure.

I'm sure whatever else he had to say was exciting and all, but I was completely distracted by the totally sweet ad for Gran Turismo halfway down the article and clicked off to look at cars. By the time I came back there was an add for a store selling Airsoft guns, and I need one of those to discipline my cats. By the time I finally got back to the story I caught this:

The lazy and disconnected American man is much more of a threat to the survival of this nation, than are the Muslim terrorists seeking their 72 virgins in heaven.

Instead of being outraged, I went looking for that clip of the suicide bombers in the plane from Uwe Boll's Postal film to try and figure out how many virgins they were supposed to get. Anyway, lazy, disconnected men in America? Not a chance.

It Is Time For American Men To Grow Up [American Chronicle]