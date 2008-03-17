And Famitsu's Top 25 Games For 2007 Were...

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

People only seem fussed over the scores from one Japanese mag: Famitsu. And while they're not the most reliable barometer for a title's quality (for long-running franchises like Final Fantasy, you can forget about a fanbase-annoying score), it's still somewhat interesting seeing how they felt 2007's games shaped up. After the jump are the 25 games with the highest scores, and before you jump, know this: four editors review the games and score them out of 10, with the listed score being the total out of a possible 40. Try not to let the number of 360 games SHOCK YOU.

1. Phantom Hourglass - 39
2. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (360 version) - 38
3. Super Mario Galaxy - 38
4. GTA San Andreas (PS2) - 38
5. Call of Duty 4 (360) - 37
6. Call of Duty 4 (PS3) - 37
7. Minna no Golf Portable 2 (PSP) - 37
8. God of War 2 (PS2) - 37
9. Halo 3 - 37
10. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS3) 36
11. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (360) 36
12. Kousoku Card Battle: Card Hero (DS) - 36
13. Yuusha no Kuse ni Namaikida (PSP) - 36
14. Uncharted: Drake's Fortune - 36
15. Lost Odyssey - 36
16. Assassin's Creed (360 version) - 36
17. Ace Combat 6 - 36
18. Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction - 36
19. Minna no Golf 5 (Everybody's Golf 5) - 36
20. Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 (360) - 36
21. Itadaki Street - 36
22. Forza Motorsport 2 - 36
23. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas (360 version) 36
24. Gyakuten Saiban 4 - 36
25. Final Fantasy IV (DS) - 35

Ten 360 games. Out of 25. Ten. Go on, count 'em. It's so bananas I'm going to go get a banana, have a lie down and have a good hard think over what it all means.
