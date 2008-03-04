And The Top Ten Publishers In Japan For 2007 Were...

Numbers fans ahoy! The latest issue of Famitsu contains a neat, handy chart, listing the top ten publishers in Japan for 2007 by sales. These only include Japanese publishers, and doesn't include games sold outside of Japan, so don't go crying me a river over Koei's high placement or the absence of, oh, I don't know, Bungie or 2K Boston.
1. Nintendo: 23,520,000
2. Square Enix: 7,580,000
3. Bandai Namco: 7,500,000
4. Capcom: 5,560,000
5. Konami: 4,910,000
6. Sega: 2,930,000
7. Pokemon: 2,870,000
8. Sony: 2,230,000
9. Koei: 1,940,000
10. Banpresto: 1,790,000
Lucky I didn't put a tenner down on Marvellous making the list, otherwise I'd be down $US 10.
Die Top 10 Publisher in Japan 2007 [Famitsu, via Gamefront.de]
