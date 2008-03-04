The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

And The Top Ten Publishers In Japan For 2007 Were...

Numbers fans ahoy! The latest issue of Famitsu contains a neat, handy chart, listing the top ten publishers in Japan for 2007 by sales. These only include Japanese publishers, and doesn't include games sold outside of Japan, so don't go crying me a river over Koei's high placement or the absence of, oh, I don't know, Bungie or 2K Boston.

1. Nintendo: 23,520,000
2. Square Enix: 7,580,000
3. Bandai Namco: 7,500,000
4. Capcom: 5,560,000
5. Konami: 4,910,000
6. Sega: 2,930,000
7. Pokemon: 2,870,000
8. Sony: 2,230,000
9. Koei: 1,940,000
10. Banpresto: 1,790,000

Lucky I didn't put a tenner down on Marvellous making the list, otherwise I'd be down $US 10.

Die Top 10 Publisher in Japan 2007 [Famitsu, via Gamefront.de]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles