Announcing the "Pax 10"

Yesterday Penny Arcade announced The PAX 10, a showcase of independent games that will be displayed as part of the upcoming Penny Arcade Expo (PAX) August 29-31, 2008 in cooperation with the DigiPen Institute of Technology.

They are looking for ten independent developers that are interested in seeing their games viewed by attendees, media and publishers at the Expo. A panel of 50 industry experts, including Penny Arcade's own Gabe and Tycho, will be selecting the ten submissions that they consider to be the best based on gameplay and "fun factor." Of the ten, one will be chosen "Audience Choice Award" by attendees.

Check out the details at the link below.

Brown Paper Tickets

