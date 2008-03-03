Another Bug! Look At It

And the amazing bug entries keep rolling in! Here's a creepy crawly from reader WhyCause, who writes:
I made this guy out of a packing peanut and staples.
With a little ink thrown on for colour.
So yeah, we're giving away a copy of Insecticide (DS or PC, the winner decides). Here's the contest, it's a fun one: Make an insect. Like a 3D, real world one.
That's it.
You can use anything to make it EXCEPT CG. So yeah, if you want to make a bug outta newspapers, sticks, clay, whatever, DO IT. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with the subject line "Insect." The contest ends March 7th. The winner's fame is ENDLESS.
