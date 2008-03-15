The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Another Story On Wii Making Everything Better

We had planned on writing a snarky response to a mainstream media that keeps running Wii rehab stories. We'd intended to inform you that it was the year 2006 and that we were listening to SexyBack in the background while telling you the good news.

Then we actually watched this clip in which The Today Show visits patients in rehab who were using the Wii and coping better with their situations because of it...well, it was tough to channel the adolescent sarcasm into our writing.

