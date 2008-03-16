The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Arcade Flyer Art Saturday: Grudge Match

This is one of those flyers that I wasn't able to find much info on, but after checking it out I think you'll understand why I featured it this week.

Grudge Match was put out in 1989 by Yankee Game Technology. According to KLOV and the internets, this may well be the only game that Yankee Game Technology ever made. Grudge Match was a fairly straightforward wrestling game that could be played by up to two players at a time. In the single player version, you would go through a slew of opponents on your way to becoming the world champion wrestler. Each opponent would have to be beaten three times before moving on to the next. The multiplayer version had a continuous play feature that would let the losing player join back in for a rematch with the addition of a few quarters.

Wow, I don't even know where to start with this one. It's not very often that a flyer leaves me not quite knowing what to say, but this one has managed to leave me near speechless. There are so many things to love. The obligatory giant 80's hair, the mismatched neon animal prints, the over abundance of spiked leather accouterments. And if that wasn't enough for you it's got a little person in a gangster suit with the world's biggest tie tack! (I hope you notice how blithely I side-stepped the whole midget/dwarf mishigos by using the politically correct term "little person".)

As you can probably tell from looking at the flyer and from the fact that you have probably never heard of this game or its publisher, it wasn't terribly popular. In a poll amongst the 900+ collecters of arcade games on KLOV, not one person has an actual cabinet of this game. Judging from this image, something tells me there is a really good reason why.

[flyer courtesy TAFA]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles