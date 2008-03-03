Are The Kids Still Hot For Lara?

Shhhh. It's Kotaku After Dark. Time to dim the lights, pull the door closed and look at these. This. These. This Italian minx is Silvia Shon, and Silvia likes Tomb Raider. That or she thinks a Tomb Raider-inspired calendar - with naughty bits - will still do good business on the internet. Could be both, but is probably the latter. This has absolutely nothing to do with SCi or Eidos, and is already two months late, so don't expect a marketing blitz. What you can expect are Lara Croft poses and, predictably, lady bits. Clicking through while at work is not advised.
Calendario 2008 Silvia Shon [Areaticino, via Fleshbot (NSFW)]
