Army of Two Has Region Protected Multiplayer

When Army of Two launched with decent reviews, we thought all was well in the world of mercenary combat simulation. But none of us expected the game to ship with region-locked multiplayer. Apparently, European Xbox 360 owners are unable to play he game with their US friends. Originally outed by gamers, the PAL Xbox 360 manual confirms the rumour:

The online game modes in Army of Two are not cross region compatible and is only supported between PAL discs.

An EA developer on the official EA forum speculates that the choice was made to reduce server loads (no word yet if PAL PS3s are similarly inflicted). Needless to say, it's an unpublicised annoyance that we hope does not become a pattern.



Army of Two: No EU-US Play (CONFIRMED) [SarcasticGamer and EA Forums]Thanks Linus!