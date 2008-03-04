Army Of Two, Now With Added Mastodon

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

That's a trailer for Army of Two. Lots of shit exploding and flying around, lots of men running, shooting, etc, but the standout for me isn't the game (especially since there's no "game" in that footage). It's the music! That's Mastodon in the background, warbling out the most metal cover of Three Dog Night's "One" you've ever heard.
