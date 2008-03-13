The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Army Of Two "Region Lock" Explained

When we first heard Army of Two's multiplayer was - in effect - region-locked, an EA employee guessed the decision had been made to cut down on server loads. Not quite. Army of Two senior producer Reed Schneider has told G4TV that it's actually due to the game's co-op animation routines, which just wouldn't work properly if one player had serious lag.

The game works on a deterministic or peer-to-peer network setting. Because we have all these synchronised animations and the players are always doing things together, the only way to support that kind of model right now is to use a deterministic model for networking.

He notes that it's the same deal for both platforms, not just the 360, and that they're "looking at potentially going away from a region locked setting".
'Army of Two' Won't Play Across Regions [G4TV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles