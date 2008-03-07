Atari Announces New Game Damnation, Motorbikes & Guns Together At Last

Damnation's main character is a hat-wearing, Wild West-styled fellow called Rourke, who'll no doubt be proficient with bi-wheeled vehicles and big-arse weapons, and particularly adept at combining the two.

A hi-octane recipe for potential fun? Certainly.

From the screenshots and available info, it looks like Damnation will blend your standard third-person shooter gameplay with driving elements, though these will have a larger focus than you'd normally expect. The release mentions "daredevil feats" and "acrobatic skills", so I'm guessing Road Rash meets Assassin's Creed meets Tomb Raider. If that's not too complicated.

There's also a female sidekick, but no news about her as of yet. I've included a picture of her after the jump, so you too can enjoy the odd Lara Croft vibe.

The game is being developed by studio Blue Omega, whose previous experience appears to be in film, and only film. Still, it'd be silly to condemn it on this fact alone and especially this early.

According to Atari/Codemasters, the game is due late 2008 and will debut on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC. Press release after the jump.