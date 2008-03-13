Atari Heats Up On Steam

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Publisher Atari has become the latest in a long line of pubs to add its PC content library to Valve's Steam platform. New titles on the platform include Indigo Prophecy, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Platinum, Desperados 2, Atari 80 Classics in 1 and Act of War, among others. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any discounts on the newest additions, but if you feel like helping out the financial cause that is Atari, maybe see what Steam now has to offer.

At the very least, play Indigo Prophecy. It's worth a tenner! We swear it! Full press release full of digitally distributed good news after the jump.

ATARI, INC. LOGS ON TO STEAM

Legendary Publisher Launches with ArmA: Combat OperationsT, Roller Coaster Tycoon® 3 and more

March 12, 2008- Atari, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATAR), one of the world's most recognised brands and a third-party video game publisher and distributor, and Valve today announced an agreement to bring a variety of PC games from the Atari catalog to Steam, a leading platform for the delivery and management of PC games and digital content with over 15 million accounts around the world.

Starting today, gamers in North America may add the following Atari titles to their Steam games library:

Act of War: Direct ActionT - a real-time strategy experience that puts players squarely in control of counterterrorist forces and delivers a first look at tomorrow's war.
Act of War: High TreasonT - an ultra-realistic modern military real-time strategy game.
ArmA: Combat OperationsT - a first person tactical military shooter with large elements of realism and simulation.
Atari® 80 Classics in 1 - the ultimate collection of the original games that inspired generations of gamers.
Death to Spies - third-person stealth action game that immerses the player into the atmosphere of World War II military intelligence operations.
Desperados® 2: Cooper's Revenge - an RTS set in a thrilling Western atmosphere.
Indigo Prophecy® - a thrilling supernatural mystery adventure game.
RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Platinum - combines the roller coaster theme park fun of the Roller Coaster Tycoon 3 with included expansion packs Soaked! and Wild!
Tycoon CityT: New York - a tycoon simulation game set in one of America's most exciting metropolises.
In the coming weeks, The Witcher®, the award winning RPG of 2007, Neverwinter NightsT 2 and the expansion pack NeverWinter NightsT 2: Mask of the Betrayer - the sequel to one of the best-selling and genre-defining role-playing games ever - will also be added to Atari's Steam lineup.

"Atari is excited to team up with Steam and deliver great games through a digital platform that our fans have asked for," said Nizzi Renaud, Vice President of Online Entertainment, Atari, Inc. "We look forward to making an extensive collection of games, across many genres, available to Steam's extensive, globally-connected community."

"We're proud to welcome to Steam a company that has become synonymous with video games," said Jason Holtman, director of business development at Valve. "Atari cemented video games into the consciousness of modern culture and continues to produce a unique mix of games that appeal to a variety of audiences, as represented by the line-up heading to Steam."

For more information and pricing, please visit www.steamgames.com.

About Steam
The leading online platform for PC games and digital entertainment, Steam delivers new releases and online services to over 15 million PC users around the world. For more information, please visit www.steamgames.com

About Atari, Inc.
New York-based Atari, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATAR) is a third-party publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment software in the U.S. The Company's 1,000+ titles include hard-core, genre-defining franchises such as Test Drive® and mass-market and children's franchises such as Dragon Ball Z®. Atari, Inc. is a majority-owned subsidiary of France-based Infogrames Entertainment SA (Euronext - ISIN: FR-0000052573), the largest interactive games publisher in Europe. For more information, visit www.atari.com.

