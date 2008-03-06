Audiosurf Tops Steam Charts

Independent developer Dylan Fitterer's Audiosurf put a walloping on the rest of the Steam catalog last month, outselling everything else, in terms of dollars and units sold, Valve announced today. The IGF nominee was released mid-month, which makes the accomplishment even more impressive. We're sure that $US 9.95 price tag didn't hurt, but it sure sounds like there's money to be made for indies on Steam, something I'm sure the Valve marketing team wants to make sure everyone knows.