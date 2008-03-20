Aussie-Made Knitted Sackboy

Update: The maker of this fantastic little guy, Sayraphim Lothian, got in contact with her details. So now we can give credit where it's due.

Kotaku AU reader Shayne sent us this photo of a knitted Sackboy that was made especially for him by a friend. You may recognise the character from Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet.

There are pictures of another knitted Sackboy floating around the Internet. While this Australian-made one isn't that different, it's good to know we're a strong competitor in the global arena of arts and craft.

[Thanks Shayne!]