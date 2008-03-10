Australian Gaming Bargains, March 2008 Edition

I'm beginning to think Anthony over at Economical Gamer is just a highly-sophisticated robot that constantly scans shop brochures and the Internet for deals, bundles and price cuts on gaming hardware and software.
Oh, and knows how to write emails too, because he's once again put together a sweet list of gaming bargains for Kotaku AU readers. If your wallet is ready and waiting to disgorge its contents at unsuspecting salespeople, then I recommend - nay I demand - you hit the jump. If you don't, you'll just be doing yourself a disservice.
Economical Gamer [thanks Anthony-robot!]
First of all, EB Games have still got their 15% off voucher for all new subscribers to the newsletter. Secondly don't forget HD-DVD players for the Xbox 360 are on their way out at around $50.
Xbox 360 - Xbox 360 Pro, PGR4 and Assassin's Creed $538 at Big W - Xbox 360 Pro, PGR4 and headset $528 at Harvey Norman - Xbox 360 Core $339 at Target - Assassin's Creed, Call of Duty 4, Halo 3 and Bully Scholarship Edition $68.84 each at Big W - Eternal Sonata $49.94 at GAME - Bully Scholarship Edition $64 at JB Hi-Fi - Hitman Blood Money and Tomb Raider Legend $29.95 each at GAME - Assassin's Creed, Test Drive and Tomb Raider Anniversary $178 at Harvey Norman
Playstation 3 - PS3, 2nd control, accessory pack and Heavenly Sword, Ratchet & Clank or Uncharted $799 at Kmart - PS3, 2nd control and Heavenly Sword, Ratchet & Clank, NBA 08 or Uncharted $799 at Target - Virtua Fighter 5, FEAR, Conan, Stuntman, Juiced 2, The Darkness, NFS Carbon and others $50 each at Big W - Assassin's Creed, Timeshift and Skate $199 at Harvey Norman - UT3 $88.84 at Big W - Burnout Paradise and Lost Planet $68.84 at Big W - Devil May Cry 4 $78.84 at Big W
Wii - Bully Scholarship Edition $64 at JB Hi-Fi - Donkey Kong: Jet Race $79 at JB Hi-Fi - Carnival Funfair Games $39.95 at GAME - Mario Strikers, Paper Mario and Mario Party 8 $186 at Harvey Norman - Geometry Wars: Galaxies $56.99 at Toys R Us - Zack and Wiki: Quest for Barbaros' Treasure $79.99 at Toys R Us
DS - DS Lite, Tetris DS and carry case $199 at Kmart - DS Lite and Cooking Mama 2, Advance Wars Dark Conflict or Mairo Party DS $229.98 at Toys R Us - Worms Open Warfare 2, Wario Master in Disguise and Kirby Squeak Squad $30 each at Target
PSP - PSP and The Simpsons Game $249.98 at Toys R Us - Dungeons & Dragons: Tactics $24.95 at GAME - Medal of Honor Heroes, DBZ and both GTAs $20 at BIG W
PC - 50% off selected PC stock at EB Games - 50% off selected Sims 2 products at Dick Smith Power House - Best of Atari line 2 for $30 at Harvey Norman
That first xbox 360 deal is damn tempting.