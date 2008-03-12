Australian Wii Fit Launch, Now With Kieren Perkins

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

wiifit_1.jpgLast night, Nintendo Australia semi-launched Wii Fit at the Museum of Contemporary Art, located in The Rocks in Sydney. I say "semi" because the game isn't due here until May 8, which is basically two entire months away.

Nintendo's surprise speaker for the event was Olympic gold medallist and swimmer Kieren Perkins. We've already seen visual confirmation of Kieren's appreciation of all things Wii, so consider this the icing on the evidence cake.

Kieren's speech however was topped by the world's most distracting demo of Wii Fit's hula-hoop mini-game (picture after the jump), the objective of which is to lean left and right to catch hoops on your body, while simultaneously gyrating to keep the ones you have from falling down. We were also shown the Body Mass Index (BMI) tests that allow the game to calculate your Wii Fit age. Our 1985-born demonstrator scored 23, which is pretty much spot on.We were then giving the opportunity to try the game for ourselves, with most people opting for downhill skiing and football head-smashing. Bowls of apples were strategically placed around the venue, and despite adding to the health vibe, I'm quietly confident that not a single one was eaten.

The Wii Fit pack includes the game and Wii Balance Board. Nintendo Australia has the RRP pegged at $149.95.

In other news, I'll be checking out Mario Kart Wii this Friday, where I'll once again try and coax some Super Smash Bros. Brawl release details from Nintendo's PR.

Now, for the pictures. wiifit_4.jpg wiifit_3.jpg wiifit_2.jpg

Comments

  • Morris Guest

    "because the game isn't due here until May 8, which is basically an entire month away."

    It's March 12 today. We're waiting basically 2 months, not just one.

    At least we have a date for the game instead of guessing. Now to find out when SSMB will be out.

    0
  • Logan Booker Guest

    Yeap, you're right. Just noticed that myself. That's what happens when you mix April with May.

    0
  • Paulus Guest

    Logan, you're quite right when you said the Hula Hoop demo was distracting. Fit dancers gyrating doesn't usually equate with eyes on screen.

    0
  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    Did ya'll play the Yoga stuff? I think I was the only one that did. I quite liked the Hula Hoop game, though I must admit, I have some very disturbing footage now...

    0
  • h2ogatesy @H2oGatesy

    LOL, I see what you mean about the hula hoop dancers. Tight white outfits FTW!

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    $150? That's pretty steep. Don't get me wrong, if $120 is fair for GTA4 then this is quite reasonable - but who really things GTA4 is worth $120? Not me. The balance board isn't THAT advanced.

    0

