Babysitting, Now Without Getting Paid

As the oldest child of four, I'm no stranger to babysitting. But I'm sure many of you only and youngest children felt left out of the diaper-changing, room-cleaning, child-screaming fun. Now, no child or teen need miss out on the "joys" of babysitting, thanks to the recently announced Babysitting Mania:

"Babysitting Mania brings the fun and excitement of this universal teen occupation to the DS," said Gui Karyo, Executive Vice President of Operations, Majesco "This dynamic task management game will keep even the oldest babysitter on his or her toes."

I would be laughing much, much, much harder at this game if I hadn't spent many years of my life reading The Babysitter's Club, dreaming of the day I too could be a responsible teen. I'm disgusted that my younger self would buy this game in a heartbeat.

MAJESCO ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 'BABYSITTING MANIA' FOR NINTENDO DS™

Popular Online PC Title Coming to Handheld This Fall

EDISON, N.J., March 10, 2008 - The multi-tasking mayhem ensues, as Majesco Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: COOL), an innovative provider of video games for the mass market, and Gogii Games today announced Babysitting Mania for Nintendo DS™. Based on the hit PC simulation, Babysitting Mania challenges players to manage unruly kids, lists of chores and out-of-control houses without losing their cool. The game is also the sequel to the smash success Nanny Mania that has been downloaded more than 7 million times.

In Babysitting Mania, players progress through more than 100 levels of fast-paced, overlapping challenges as they feed, entertain and clean up after rambunctious kids in 20 chaotic houses. Players use the Touch Screen to manage every aspect of the household with speed and precision, from strategically employing "timeouts" to overseeing bonus birthday party levels that add neighborhood party guests to the mania. Players must also care for children in various stages of their lives—from babies to toddlers to teens. Only the ultimate babysitter will survive the frenzy!

Babysitting Mania for Nintendo DS is expected to release in Fall 2008. For additional information about Majesco's exciting line of products, please visit the newly relaunched www.majescoentertainment.com.