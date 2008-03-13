Bandai Makes Lucky Star Fugly

Ack! POM-POM HANDS!! Here's a toy figurine of Tsukasa Hiiragi from Lucky Star. It's made by Bandai, better known for its Gundam modelling. At ¥850 ($US 8.45), it's certainly not an upper end figure as clearly even by its overall freakish appearance. We're sure it has a good personality, though.

