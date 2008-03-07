The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Bangai-O Spirits DS Trailer Is Somewhat Explosion Heavy

We got a chance to play an extremely early version of Bangai-O Spirits for the Nintendo DS at the most recent Tokyo Game Show, but it really didn't do the game justice. You really do need fully functioning full-screen missile barrages and excited Japanese voiceover narration to properly understand Treasure's Dreamcast to DS port. Hence, this nearly perfect trailer.

