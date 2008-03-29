The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Banjo-Kazooie 3 On Track For Christmas

While the teaser site hasn't provided much information regarding Rare's next entry in the Banjo-Kazooieverse for the Xbox 360, Rare community manager George Kelion has proved a veritable wellspring of information. Posting on the NeoGAF forum topic regarding the teaser site, Kelion says that the game should be coming out in time for Christmas this year.

The game is scheduled for a Holidays 2008 release - barring the coming of the four horsemen of the apocalypse, you should be playing Banjo 3 before the end of the year (providing you buy the game, that is).

Further assuaging forum-goers' fears, George promises the game isn't being developed for children, and that the game is safely in the hands of lead designer and Banjo-Kazooie creator Gregg Mayles. Finally, in response to the rather crappy-looking Banjo pic on the teaser site..

I really wouldn't base your ultimate judgments of the final Banjo model from what you've glimpsed on the teaser site if I were you - all shall be revealed in due course, not that long to wait now...

New Banjo Kazooie site launches [NeoGAF via Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles